NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The search is on for the owner of a winning Powerball ticket.

The $50,000 ticket was bought at an Aiken County gas station in February, but it expires next week.

That ticket was sold at the Circle K in North Augusta 172 days ago, and players have a total of 180 days to claim, giving the winner a little more than a week to claim their prize.

“I would be jumping up and down right now, but I will be checking my ticket,” Anthony Jones said.

With just eight more days to find the person that this ticket belongs to, folks who visit the Circle K at 226 Georgia Avenue in North Augusta say they would have a plan if they found out the money was theirs.

“I would be super happy first of all. I have a lot of ideas of how I would use it. A business, family travel, everything like that,” Makenzie Griffin said.

The winning Powerball Ticket was purchased on February 25th, matching four white ball numbers and a red Powerball.

“It wouldn’t hurt you to check your tickets. $50,000 is a lot of money to come by and not receive it when you won it,” Jones said.

And Makenzie Griffin would agree. “Girl, you better get that ticket. Check your tickets because that’s a lot of money to miss out on.”

The South Carolina Education Lottery says if the prize is not claimed, it will be deposited into the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

“I mean, if they don’t, it would be going to a good cause, but I would want my money,” Jones laughs.

If this is your ticket, it must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 P.M. on August 24th. For more information, visit here.