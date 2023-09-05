AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) As the nation prepares to honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001, a local event needs your support. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting its annual 5k run and walk. It’s Saturday, September 9th at Augusta University. The foundation provides support and assistance to the families of first responders and veterans who died in the line of duty. Watch our interview and find out how you can help. It’s also a great way to get some exercise on Saturday morning. Be sure to join us each Monday for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.
You can help support first responders and veterans at an upcoming event in Augusta
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.