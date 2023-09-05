AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) As the nation prepares to honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001, a local event needs your support. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting its annual 5k run and walk. It’s Saturday, September 9th at Augusta University. The foundation provides support and assistance to the families of first responders and veterans who died in the line of duty. Watch our interview and find out how you can help. It’s also a great way to get some exercise on Saturday morning. Be sure to join us each Monday for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.