YMCA providing farm-fresh food to families in need

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be giving away boxes of fresh food to families in need at area YMCA locations beginning Saturday, May 8 through next week.

In partnership with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, the Y will provide free boxes with 10-12 pounds of fresh food to families in need. YMCA membership is not required to pick-up a box.

Fresh food boxes will be available at the following times and locations:

Saturday, May 8th

10am-2pm at YMCA Team Headquarters

11am-3pm at Augusta South Family YMCA

12pm-3pm at Steiner Branch Family YMCA

Monday, May 10th

7:30am-12pm at Wilson Family YMCA

8am-12pm at Thomson Family YMCA

9:30am-4:30pm at YMCA Team Headquarters

3pm-7pm at North Jefferson Family YMCA

3pm-7pm at Burke County Family YMCA

Address for each location can be found on the Y’s website at thefamilyy.org.