YMCA providing farm-fresh food to families in need

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be giving away boxes of fresh food to families in need at area YMCA locations beginning Saturday, May 8 through next week.
In partnership with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, the Y will provide free boxes with 10-12 pounds of fresh food to families in need. YMCA membership is not required to pick-up a box.
Fresh food boxes will be available at the following times and locations:
Saturday, May 8th
- 10am-2pm at YMCA Team Headquarters
- 11am-3pm at Augusta South Family YMCA
- 12pm-3pm at Steiner Branch Family YMCA
Monday, May 10th
- 7:30am-12pm at Wilson Family YMCA
- 8am-12pm at Thomson Family YMCA
- 9:30am-4:30pm at YMCA Team Headquarters
- 3pm-7pm at North Jefferson Family YMCA
- 3pm-7pm at Burke County Family YMCA
Address for each location can be found on the Y’s website at thefamilyy.org.