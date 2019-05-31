Years after mistakenly signing up, Georgia women keep volunteering at Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Three woman from Atlanta, Georgia wanted to give back to their community by volunteering. They went to the web and looked for opportunities they believed were in Columbus, Ga.

They saw a chance to help a children’s hospital and signed up. When they received a confirmation email they learned that the opportunity was at Ohio’s fabled Memorial Golf Tournament in Dublin.

“So we just came on,” said Jamie Scott a daycare teacher.

“Once we got here everything was different, said Toni Sims, a general manager at a Chik-fil-A.

Different because they were told people in the “north” weren’t very friendly. But they are the reason the women have been coming back for six years.

“The people are nice and kind and always welcome us with open arms,” said Latonya Turner. “Once you commit to something you stay committed to it, so we promised to stay committed and keep coming,” said Turner.

Turner wasn’t able to keep her commitment last year. She was diagnosed with renal cancer and is still fighting for her life. That’s why she came back this year.

“It’s a lot of healing for me,” said Turner. “Some of us always share different stories and experienced some of the same things.”

Turner has support from Sims and Scott when in Atlanta, and when she’s at the tournament she leans on everyone.

“I go around just to see everybody,” said Turner.

The Atlanta trio plans to keep returning because they are contributing and receiving.