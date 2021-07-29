Yankees acquiring 1B Rizzo from Cubs in deadline blockbuster: reports

Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo sits on the bench during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NEW YORK — After acquiring Joey Gallo earlier in the day, the New York Yankees are not done yet ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

New York swung another blockbuster for Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Rizzo, a 3-time All-Star and 4-time Gold Glove winner, has won a World Series back in 2016 with the Cubs. He’s hitting .248 this season with 14 home runs.

This is a developing story.