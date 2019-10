(WJBF) — Some Yahoo users can now file a claim. It’s for the nearly $120 million class-action settlement from massive data breaches.

According to USA Today, if you had a Yahoo account between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2016, you can get two years of free credit monitoring or up to $358.

The website to file a claim is www.yahoodatabreachsettlement.com.

You have until July 20, 2020, to file a claim.