XRP Augusta announces Nelly and Pitbull will open for Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New acts have been announced for 2022 Masters Week at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Nelly is set to open for previously announced country music superstar and television personality, Blake Shelton on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Nelly’s 2000 solo debut, “Country Grammar”, spawned a smash single by the same name, and his unique approach to music has kept his sound fresh and the hits coming.

Known professionally by his stage name Pitbull, Mr. Worldwidetakes the stage to open for award-winning entertainer, author and actor, Tim McGraw during the VIP-style concert on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Pitbull, a Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, brand ambassador, businessman and actor, will bring the house down with his chart-topping reggaeton, Latin hip hop, and crunk music.

General admission starts from $175 per ticket, plus tax and fees.

Tickets for XPR AUGUSTA are on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com.