AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has been monitoring the XPR Augusta concert series scheduled for Masters Week.

Promoters with C-4 say the concerts are not suspended. They say production is on hold while they try to work out some issues with the ground at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The concerts may not be suspended yet, but the ticket sales are.

When patrons go to the xpraugusta website to purchase tickets for the all-star line line up, they are met with the following statement:

Due to unforeseen conditions at Lake Olmstead Stadium, ticket sales are currently suspended. Please check back soon for additional information and updates. Existing ticket holders will be directly notified of any event changes. XPR Augusta

Blake Shelton and Nelly are scheduled for April 6th, Tim McGraw and Pitbull are scheduled for April 7th, and Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band are set to perform on April 8th.

NewsChannel 6 is closely monitoring the situation and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.