AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – Charles Lide, a World War II veteran, is still making an impact in many lives, at 100 years old.

While serving in the Army Lide was into genealogy and history, over the years he documented his experience in the war through creative maps and pictures.

Family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday to show his life’s journey.

“we wanted to celebrate his birthday but I knew the people coming would want to see all about his life. So we tried to do a historical timeline of when he was born in 1922 up until now. “ said Lori Beth, Lide Care manager.

“ it’s great I sort of caught up down there on the people at the army they live to be 105 “ said Lide.

Lide served in the army from 1942 to 1946 and has traveled the world – bringing his journey back to the Aiken community, with plenty of stories to tell.

From newspapers, to war maps, and journals he wants to make sure his service in the Army is remembered.

“It’s good to get home and I got a little bit of the world and good to see all that” said Lide.

And plenty of support to help keep those memories alive.

“it’s been really neat he’s had family and people –he’s been a member of saint Johns for over 50 years, people who take care of him at Trinity and Lawrence have been here so it’s been really neat to see all the many different people in many areas of his life” said Lori Beth.