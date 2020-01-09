Wrongfully convicted Georgia man freed after 17 years

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man has been released from prison after spending more than a third of his life incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit.

News outlets report 44-year-old Kerry Robinson walked out of a South Georgia prison Wednesday after 17 years and hugged his relatives.

His attorneys at the Atlanta-based Georgia Innocence Project say he was convicted in 2002 of breaking into a woman’s home nine years prior and sexually assaulting her.

Robinson filed a motion for a new trial in September and was exonerated after DNA evidence retested using modern technology proved an original analysis was misleading. Robinson maintained his innocence from the beginning.