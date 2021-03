AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are investigating an multi- car accident.

It happened on highway one near Johnson Motor Company shortly after 10:30 Friday morning.

According to Captain Eric Abdulla, with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, someone was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck several cars.

That driver is now in custody.

No word yet on injuries.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more details when they’re released.