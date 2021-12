AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The intersection of Wrightsboro Road at Flowing Wells road is blocked due a crash.

According to Richmond County dispatch, both westbound lanes of Wrightsboro Road heading into Grovetown are shutdown.

The call came in at 6:35 with an accident with injuries. Gold Cross EMS is on the scene along with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Minor injuries were reported.

Motorists should find an alternative route.