AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience as Intense Wrestling Entertainment (IWE) brings its unique wrestling brand to the CSRA on November 18th at the American Legion 90.

“I have people coming up to me and say, ‘You’re my favorite wrestler.’ And it’s like, oh, well, you have low standards, he laughed. But no, it’s really cool because you don’t necessarily have to be a wrestling fan to enjoy it. It’s a form of entertainment in the Augusta area, which is really special to me,” shared Coach Mikey.

The upcoming event on November 18th promises to be an all-encompassing, family-friendly show featuring a mix of local and regional talent. “Our age group is so diverse. It’s really cool to see in the crowd,” Coach Mikey emphasized. Attendees can expect laughter, intense moments, captivating storylines, and a unique blend of characters.

“Wrestling is more than just a sport; it’s an adrenaline rush, and the connection with the audience creates an unforgettable experience,” Coach Mikey highlighted. Organizing an event of this magnitude requires meticulous planning and adaptability. “Things change, so you have to be able to adapt. But we’ve been very lucky enough to have a group of people that are very good at adapting,” Coach Mikey explained.

“For those eager to witness the action live, tickets are available at the door. However, for a more exclusive experience, including front-row or balcony seating, online reservations can be made at IWE’s ticket platform, iweonlinetix.ticketleap.com. Coach Mikey mentioned. General admission and family packs are also available, making it an ideal outing for families looking for a night of thrilling entertainment.

Looking ahead, Coach Mikey reveals that IWE runs shows every other month, with the next one scheduled for January. “We just want to keep growing and growing,” he added. The consistent schedule, usually on the second Saturday of every month, can be tracked through IWE’s Facebook page, I2B Wrestling.

In conclusion, Coach Mikey expresses gratitude for the opportunity to promote something they love. “Come out and see us perform. You’ll see me perform out there. I’m definitely not John Goodman out there; that’s not my character,” he laughed. With a team of hardworking individuals, IWE invites everyone to come out and witness their performance on November 18th. “It will be a night to remember, filled with action, drama, and pure entertainment,” Coach Mikey assures.