Wrestler Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s father, dead at 75

(AP) – The father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died. Rocky Johnson was 75. WWE announced Johnson’s death on Wednesday night.

Johnson and Tony Atlas became the first black world tag team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

Johnson later helped train his son, who adopted the Rocky moniker from his father.

