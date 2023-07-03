GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman whose loved ones report had a drug overdose two days before being found dead shines a light on the need to help family members battling addiction.

During this holiday, there may be signs that someone needs help. But addiction recovery is what 143 Ministries specializes in and there’s a way the community can help.

“My daughter committed suicide two years ago,” said Kacey Rhodes, who is in transition.

“I had been in respiratory therapy school and I had a withdraw from that program and I just went totally downhill,” Shalace McLeod, 2021 Katherine’s Way Graduate told NewsChannel 6.

Life happens. And sometimes getting through the tough times can lead to near death decisions.

“I used drugs and alcohol to cope with all of it,” McLeod said.

Rhodes added, “The last ten months before I got here I had overdosed over 20 times. I could not get off by myself.”

Saying no to alcohol and opioids brought Kacey Rhodes into Katherine’s Way, one of the many programs operated by 143 Ministries.

Rhodes said the sober living home helped save her life. Investigators are still trying to find out how a woman died on Womrath Road in North Augusta, but they said she overdosed two days prior.

Her family said using Narcan brought her back then, and Rhodes says chemical fixes such as methadone don’t work when it’s a spiritual problem.

“I came in here ready so it wasn’t hard,” Rhodes said.

“It’s going to be treated one way or the other. we’re going to treat it with drugs and alcohol, we’re going to treat it with recovery, or unfortunately we treat it with death or suicide,” said Robin Guerrero, who celebrates three years sober.

The wife and mother too went through Katherine’s Way and now gives back teaching others. She said as we take part in holidays, watch out for signs of addiction in loved ones such as job loss or weight loss. And when you see it, you may need to force willingness.

Guerrero added, “Sometimes we have to take the car. Sometimes we have to take the kids. Sometimes we have to take the cellphone.”

Katherine’s Way uses the 12 steps Alcoholics Anonymous program and pair it with a relationship with Jesus to bring women into full recovery.

There’s a men’s program too at Immanuel House, and as these women fight for their lives, the ministry’s upcoming 3rd Annual 5K Color Run is a chance for the community to pour in dollars to provide scholarships for others still coping with addiction.

“A lot of people who struggle with drug addiction, it’s a not loving them problem. And they need others to love them,” said McLeod.

It takes place Saturday, August 19th at 8 A.M at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans.

Last year’s race allowed for 27 women to receive treatment at no cost.

You can sign up to sponsor or participate here.