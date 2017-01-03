Women To Watch: Jean Vaught

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – As many in Tennessee continue to clean up from the damage left behind by the wildfires, one Augusta woman is doing her part to help.

For years Jean Vaught has made it her mission to help those in need. But when she saw the devastation in Gatlinburg she immediately started collecting and delivering toys, clothes and any other resources those there needed. It’s because of Jean’s selfless acts that she’s December’s NewsChannel 6 Woman to Watch.

“If it were me that my house burnt down, or if it were me that lost my job. And it could be any of us in the blink of an eye that things change. I would hope that someone out there would want to make sure that I had the things that I needed to survive to bridge that gap between where I am and where I need to be in order to survive,” said Jean Vaught, NewsChannel 6 Woman to Watch.

Jean’s a teacher at Georgia School For Innovation And The Classics (GSIC) in Richmond County and even got her students involved in helping to raise thousands of dollars for those in Sevierville, Tennessee.

