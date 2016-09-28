Women To Watch: Dr. Robetta McKenzie

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’ve all heard the saying, “it takes a village to raise a child”. Thanks to one Augusta woman that village is being created in the CSRA. NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop introduces us to this month’s Woman to Watch, Dr. Robetta McKenzie.

“I’m everywhere. I’m in everybody’s face and they say, “oh God here she comes” but it takes all of us,” said Dr. Robetta McKenzie, Executive Director of Augusta Partnership For Children, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Robetta McKenzie has been one of the top advocates for children all across the CSRA, serving as the Executive Director for Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc.

“If she sees something that needs to be done and because of her passion for doing it, she’s going to make sure it gets done. So if she has to call you 100 times, she’s going to call you 100 times every day until it gets done,” said Vikki Pruitt, Deputy Director for Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc.

Relentless and passionate. 2 words Vikki Pruitt would used to describe Dr. McKenzie. The pair have worked side-by-side for more than 20 years.

“She’s a visionary, she sees the big picture of what could be, what should be and what might be. And how it might all come together,” said Pruitt.

It was in the early 90’s that Dr. McKenzie did bring it all together. Throughout the years Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc. has partnered with hundreds of organizations to come up with focused plans, and strategies, to better help children and their families in the CSRA. From teen pregnancy to child neglect … how to attack these problems are always on her mind.

“When I look at the data and the trends I’m feeling really good one day, but then I’m wondering what did we do wrong, the next day,” said McKenzie.

Recently, Dr. McKenzie was recognized for her efforts at the state level, receiving the prestigious Big Voice for Children award.

“There are so many people in the trenches that are really doing the work, that nobody…we don’t see it. And so while it was a wonderful feeling, I just think there are so many people doing the same thing,” said Dr. McKenzie.

“She is probably one of the biggest voices for children, and definitely in this community. She makes her voice known,” said Pruitt.

A voice that even as retirement is upon her…will still be heard.

“I still from a distance want to come up with ideas and share with them, and with the community, some things that I think will help,” said Dr. McKenzie.

