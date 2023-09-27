AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The first self-made African American female millionaire Madam C.J. Walker said, “don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them.”

That’s exactly what Brittany Jenkins has done.

She’s made a business out of helping people get on beat with good health.

That’s why she’s one of our Women to Watch.

Brittany Jenkins is a small woman on a big mission.

“I wanted to lose weight, I found this so I was like you know what let me be an instructor. Let me help save lives.”

She’s doing it one step at a time through a dance cardio class that uses aerobic steps and an exercise board.

“I had my son in 2018 and I was a little lazy and so I got back into the gym in March of 2021. My personal trainer is an instructor of Xtreme Hip-Hop and so he incorporated that into my workout. I started following some people on Instagram. I followed the creator Phil Weeden and I kind of just fell in love with it.”

But, like all journeys in life, there were some missteps along the way.

“It was! I was very angry in the beginning because I’m coordinated, I can dance, I can catch on but I wasn’t used to it. But, maybe three classes I was good. It’s really challenging as well. Even though I got the basic steps I want to know more. I see this video and try to memorize that and figure that out. So, it’s always giving you something new to learn.”

She says it’s more than a physical workout, it’s also mental.

“So, when I would be angry I would get on the board. If I was upset, if I was grieving. I went through a time period where I was grieving for about a year and a half. Every time I was upset, I would just get on the board. You can step to anything. So, if I was mad I would put on my ratchet music and I step to it. If I was sad, I put on my gospel so I could encourage myself.”

Whether it’s encouraging herself, or others, Brittany Jenkins works toward getting clients going in the right direction with class and health.

This can be very difficult for the rhythmically challenged especially for NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin who tried her hand, rather feet, at the class.

Dee says while it took her to a new level of physical agility Brittany Jenkins she made it fun.

“It’s a journey. So, they don’t get it at first. They’re up here in their head trying to learn the steps trying to memorize it. They see what I can do and say, ‘I’ve got to get there.’ But, once you find your own rhythm it’s all about your own journey.”

She says that’s also true when it comes to being a business owner.

She advises other would-be business owners to “figure out what you love and then step by step write it down and just go. You’re going to make mistakes but you’re going to figure it out on the way. Do it.”

Brittany Jenkins teaches her classes on weekdays and weekends at MTAG (More Than A Game) Fitness at 4304 Sudan Road in Augusta. https://www.mtagfitness.com/?fbclid=IwAR17NBr0ekqzuD1WxQiOpvs6qD2O40h4S7u07bqEg5Q1nekIOXX6PTfcsho