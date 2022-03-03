AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of women and medical providers met with United States Congressional leaders virtually to address the need for better care of a common women’s health disorder.

1 in 5 women across the country deal with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a serious genetic, reproductive, metabolic, and hormone disorder. It impacts close to 30,000 women in the CSRA and 420,000 across Georgia.

Advocates, made up of patients and medical providers, led by PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, took part in PCOS Advocacy Day virtually. Women and even a few men met with U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators or their staff members from coast to coast. Advocates and patients were also on hand from the CSRA, including NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose. They met with staff from the offices of Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Representatives Rick Allen and Jody Hice.

Meeting with PCOS Challenge and Sen. Ossoff’s office.

The goal is to get more PCOS awareness, funding and research. Some of the legislative requests from the group include:

Prioritizing the FY 23 Report Language to increase funding for PCOS research. Asking Congress to co-sponsor the 2022 PCOS Awareness Month Resolution. Requesting U.S. Reps to join a bi partisan Congressional PCOS Caucus. And asking leaders to sign a letter requesting FDA support for an Externally-Led Patient Focused Drug Development Meeting.

PCOS Challenge is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit patient support and advocacy organization globally that is advancing the cause for women and girls with PCOS.