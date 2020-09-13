Women come face to face with PCOS health care providers at virtual symposium

Women battling the most common endocrine disorder met for an annual symposium tackling fertility and maternal health.

This year, PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association held a Virtual PCOS Awareness Symposium. The event focused on risks and connections between PCOS, fertility, and maternal health. Patients came face to face with health care providers to learn how to improve fertility and prevent pregnancy complications and risks to the mother and child after birth.

There were several workshops tailored to the topic for patients and supporters to attend. The event also featured a speed meet up for health care providers and patients to talk for 5 minutes with one another.

Dr. Judith Louis, Maternal Fetal Medicine Director at both University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital conducted a workshop on minimizing maternal health risks in PCOS.

“When you’re seeing this patient in the postpartum, this is her graphic. She has PCOS. She developed gestational diabetes, which means she’s at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes most commonly within a few years,” she told attendees.

Two more events are scheduled for this month highlighting lifestyle management, chronic disorders and adolescent health.

The Rise to the Challenge Gala takes place virtually tomorrow with special guests such as MTV’s Maci Bookout. Several big ticket items are up for bidding, even an Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan signed photograph.

To find out more about future events, visit PCOS Challenge.