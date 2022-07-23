AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into how a woman walked into local fire station shot.

It happened Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Engine Company 6 on Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. That is where they found a woman had been shot at least once and was being treated by fire department personnel. Investigators later learned that the shooting happened at Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West. The victim was taken to the fire station by private vehicle. She was eventually taken to Augusta University Medical Center’s ER and her injuries are not considered to be life threatening at this time.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information at this time.