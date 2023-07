AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – 45-year-old Carla Dannette Brown is wanted for grand larceny out of Jackson S.C.

According to ACSO, Brown’s last known address was the 1000 block of Angela Drive.

The suspect stands at 5’6 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Brown has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, is asked to please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.