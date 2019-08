AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The RCSO is looking for Rameisha Deshonna Lee.

Lee is wanted for Felony Shoplifting at BI-LO located at 2830 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta on July 28th.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.