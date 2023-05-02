WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a wanted person involved in an aggravated assault and battery incident.

According to authorities, Emily Ann Johnson allegedly assaulted the victim with a screwdriver after the victim says she said to Johnson, “I see you on your bike today.”

According to the incident report, the victim says Johnson stabbed her in the back with the screwdriver.

Authorities say the incident took place at Martin Luther Drive in the back yard.

The officer on the scene says Johnson left the scene on his arrival, and the victim was treated by the Burke County EMS.

The incident report states that the victim did not wish to prosecute.

However, the Waynesboro Police Department says that if anyone has any information on Johnson or her whereabouts, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-8029 or dispatch at 706-554-8030 or 706-554-2133.

Callers may remain anonymous.