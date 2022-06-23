AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning.

According to an incident report, the man and woman pictured went into the CVS on Wrightsboro Road and stole merchandise.

Authorities say security footage shows the woman walked down isles grabbing items off of shelves and stuffing them under her breast that were hanging out of her shirt.

They say the man was also stealing, but it wasn’t caught on camera.

If you recognize either of these people, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-8211-1080.