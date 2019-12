NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta Public Safety is searching for the woman who attempted to break into a payment drop box.

Details are limited but officials say the woman attempted to break into the payment drop box at city hall.

The suspect was driving a white Subaru Impreza with a novelty “Euro Tag” on the front bumper.

If you have any information, contact Public Safety at 803-279-2121.