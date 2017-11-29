Woman To Watch: Mary Margaret Watkins

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – She’s served thousands of customers over the years at one of Augusta’s hottest burger joints – but it’s her efforts in serving thousands of children that makes her stand out.

Mary Margaret Watkins has dedicated her life to helping her family run the Sports Center on Broad Street.

However, for the past 6 years during the holiday season she’s filled the back room of the restaurant with toys and warm winter clothes all donated to help kids in our area are without.

“The best part is the single gentleman that never had kids, never had a wife, or didn’t have that kind of family. And you see them get so excited about buying that remote control helicopter or that sweet baby doll or a cute pair of clothes that they know is going to a child that’s going to enjoy it and love it,” said Mary Margaret Watkins, WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch.

“She just puts everything together and then you know a lot of other people give the gifts, but Mary Margaret makes sure it’s wrapped, makes sure it’s delivered, makes sure every child gets serviced, every one,” Sandi Watkins, Sports Center Owner.

You can help with the clothing and toy drive.

Just drop off your new or gently used items at the Sports Center at 594 Broad Street in Augusta.

You can do that from 11am until 9pm thru December 16th.