Woman To Watch: Goldei Limbaugh, Founder, Jingle Jam10K

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – She’s a survivor of domestic violence and now she’s using her story to help others become survivors.

7 years ago, Goldei Limbaugh teamed up with Safe Homes of Augusta to help raise money for their domestic violence shelter.

That’s when they decided to start the Jingle Jam 10K as a fundraiser.

It has since become one of the most popular races in the area bringing in 10’s of thousands of dollars.

Goldei says she’s using her platform for victim’s and has a message to send.

“You are not the only one. That there are people out there like you, that want to help you. And you may feel hopeless and helpless but there is hope and there is help ready and available for you,” said Goldei Limbaugh, Founder, JingleJam 10K and September Woman To Watch.

“All of the money raised from Jingle Jam, it goes right back into our programs and services. So thru that money we’re able to offer shelter and our 24 hour crisis line and counseling and rapid rehousing. Any of those services that can really touch the lives of another and so all of that money goes right back into those programs,” said Aimee Hall, Executive Director, Safe Homes of Augusta

There’s still time to register for Jingle Jam which is December 2nd.

Just head to JingleJam10K.com.

For more information on SafeHomesDV.org.

