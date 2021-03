RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered person.

Officials say 81-year-old Shirley Sorrell was last seen at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.

She was last seen leaving Ken Miles Drive on foot.

Sorrell was wearing a grey and white polka dot shirt and blue jeans.

She suffers from dementia and may be in the Deer Chase Lane area.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office.