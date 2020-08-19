Woman shot in Thomson and later dies; shooter says it was accidental

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) -One woman is dead after a shooting in Thomson. It happened Tuesday evening at a home on the 300 block of Thomas Avenue.
When police arrived – they found the woman shot in the leg. She later died at the hospital.
The suspect in this case is a man who says he was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged.
The investigation is ongoing.
