Woman shot in Thomson and later dies; shooter says it was accidental

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) -One woman is dead after a shooting in Thomson. It happened Tuesday evening at a home on the 300 block of Thomas Avenue.

When police arrived – they found the woman shot in the leg. She later died at the hospital.

The suspect in this case is a man who says he was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged.

The investigation is ongoing.

