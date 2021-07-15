Woman shot in head in drive-by on Audubon Circle in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.

Captain Eric Abdullah confirms the incident happened on the 400 block of Audubon Circle off of Belvedere-Clearwater Road.

Authorities confirm was shot in the head during a drive by shooting and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest when it becomes available.

