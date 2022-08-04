AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long.

DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released it back into the Savannah River in South Augusta.

Authorities tell NewsChannel 6 that it’s likely the gator was traveling from one body of water to another.

And although it’s small in size and really can’t swallow anything larger than a fist, alligators should NEVER be fed.

If you or anyone you know happens to find themselves in a similar situation call GA DNR at (706) 595-4222 or (800) 251-4113

No one was injured in the encounter, maybe the gator was hot and just wanted a GATORade.

We want to thank Steffany Fallen for sharing this video with NewsChannel 6.