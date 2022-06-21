LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been charged and sentenced in the deaths of two men who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.

Shontell Kirkland was a suspect in the deaths of Eynn Wilson and Edward “EJ” Kirk who went missing while in the water near Cherokee Boat Ramp Sunday, April 25th.

Roughly one week later, their bodies were recovered by dive teams searching the area.

Kirkland charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and pleaded guilty to both.

She’s been sentenced to 10 years, 1 year in jail 9 years probation on each count.

The sentences will run concurrently.