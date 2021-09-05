Woman missing from S.C., man she was with has ties to Burke County

PAGELAND, S.C. (WJBF) — A woman is missing from Pageland, S.C. The man authorities say was with her has ties to Burke County, Georgia.

Law enforcement says Deidre Reid was last seen in Pageland on Friday, September 3. She was headed to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte, NC to drop a male acquaintance, Emanuel Bedford, off there.

“It is confirmed that Reid never made it to the bus station and her cellular phone is going straight to voicemail,” investigators said.

Reid was last seen in a gray older model Chevrolet Tahoe with a New York Giants tag on the front. Reid’s acquaintance Bedford, has ties to the Burke County area.

If you have any information, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office or the Pageland Police Department at (843)672-6437.