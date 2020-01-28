Woman missing from Idaho found in Hawaii, will not tell police where her children are

HAWAII (CNN) – The mother and stepfather of two missing children from Arizona have been located in Hawaii after months of searching for them.

The Kaua’i Police Department says Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have been staying on the island — but it’s not clear how long they have been there.

Vallow was served with a search warrant on Sunday.

Rexburg Police have been trying to locate 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan since they were reported missing in November.

Police say the Daybells refuse to tell them where the children are and have lied to investigators about their location but the couple is not cooperating.

Police are also investigating the deaths of their former spouses.

At this time — the couple has not been charged with any crime.