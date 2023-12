BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Regina Arroyo.

According to the agency’s Facebook, she was last seen on November 28. Arroyo is described as a white female, age 56, 5’ 5”, 180 lbs.

Arroyo is from New York and may be in the New York or Virginia areas and South Carolina.

If you have any information, contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 541-1052.