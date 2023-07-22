NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Aiken County.

Authorities say on Saturday, July 22 at about 7:31 a.m. the victim, later identified as Angela K. Blackwell, was found on the shoulder of the road in the five hundred block of Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Blackway was walking southward last night, July 21, 2023, at

about 8:44 p.m. when she was struck by a southbound vehicle that continued traveling without stopping.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The Coroner’s Office, along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.