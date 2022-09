AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday.

38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.

The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.