Woman facing charges in connection to Swainsboro death

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI made an arrest in the Swainsboro murder of Priscilla Riner Hooks.

On Friday, January 28, Georgiana Nicole Stephens, 33, of Swainsboro was charged with concealing the death of another person, tampering with evidence, and making false statements. She was arrested in Dublin, Georgia.

Authorities say an investigation revealed Stephens assisted Hooks with concealing the manner of her death and removing evidence after she was dead. Hooks was accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Dustin Wilson in June of 2018.

A grand jury indicted her on multiple charges.

At the time of her death, she was out on bond awaiting trial in connection with Wilson’s death.