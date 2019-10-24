Woman facing assault, attempted murder charges following shooting incident in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Allendale, South Carolina have charged one person in connection with a shooting incident.

Theresa O. Elmore, 22, of Allendale, is charged with three counts of assault and attempted murder.

Officials responded to a reported shooting on Monday, October 21 where three females were walking on Martin Street around 1:58 p.m., and while doing so, another female, later identified as Elmore, approached the three and fired several shots at them.

No injuries were reported.

Elmore is currently at the Allendale County Detention Center.