Woman charged with murder in case of missing 11-year-old boy used to be employee of Horry County Schools

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The woman charged with murder in the case of a missing 11-year-old boy used to be an employee of Horry County Schools.

Letecia Stauch was employed with Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015, according to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for the district. Letecia Stauch started her employment in the district as a para-professional and held this position until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.

Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach Monday on several charges, including first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Gannon Stauch. Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

