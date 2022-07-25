HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – The Harlem Police Department has arrested a woman for a June crash that eventually turned fatal.

According to their Facebook Page, on June 21st, Christina Richardson was driving a 2020 Kenworth (18-wheeler) on Appling Harlem Highway when she ran into a Nissan Rouge which was pushed into a Chevy S-10.

The force of the impact caused the S-10 to roll over.

The passenger, Mrs. Shirley Morris, sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Doctors Hospital. Mrs. Morris died from her injuries on July 15th.

Richardson has been charged with Following too Closely, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, Homicide by Vehicle, and several other charges.

She remains in the Columbia County Jail.