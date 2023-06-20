COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga, (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested for aggravated assault and obstruction, by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, Deputy Robertson and County Marshal David Willis responded to the Circle K located on 695 Fury’s Ferry Road in reference to potential mental subject,

The suspect was allegedly dancing around the store and crawling under shelves. When contact was made with the suspect; 27-year-old ToMesha LaKela Brown, she ran to her vehicle and attempted to put it in gear.

The incident reports says, both Robertson and Willis attempted to stop Brown and in the process of the car backing up, Robertson was knocked to the ground by the car door. As Willis was still attempting to stop Brown, the suspect put the car in drive causing the car to jump the curb and strike an ice machine, pinning Willis in between the car and the door.

Brown was taken into custody and both Robertson and Willis were checked at the scene by EMS and transported to the hospital for further evaluation, both with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was also evaluated, then transported to CCDC without further incident. And warrants are in the process of being obtained at this time for Aggravated Assault and Obstruction.