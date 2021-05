ATLANTA (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after smuggling an estimated $40,000 worth of cocaine in seven pairs of shoes upon her return to the United States.

According to ABC News, the incident happened, Sunday, May 2nd at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Three pounds were found after the 20-year old returned from vacation in Jamaica.

The officers turned the unidentified woman over to Clayton County Police Department for state prosecution.