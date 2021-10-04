Woman arrested after vandalizing Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office new pink patrol car

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after vandalizing the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office new pink patrol car Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a HCSO/AdventHealth Breast Cancer Awareness patrol car.

The patrol car was to honor and recognize those individuals who have fought or are currently fighting Breast Cancer.

Several hours after the unveiling Mackenzie Elaine Brown, 24, of East Flat Rock vandalized the patrol car.

(Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said within an hour they were able to identify Brown and obtain warrants for her arrest.

Brown has been charged with injury to personal property and her bond was set at $2,000.00.