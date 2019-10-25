Woman arrested after impersonating a police officer; trying force teenagers to leave public park

News
Posted: / Updated:
jail cell generic prison_1519849840304.jpg_35497593_ver1.0_640_360_1521917964634.jpg_38217917_ver1.0_1280_720_1543160594343.jpg.jpg

FORT WORTH Tx (WJBF) – A woman who threatened to arrest a group of teens at a Texas park while pretending to be a police officer is now in jail and facing charges.

The video, which was recorded Cctober 16th, shows 38-year-old Samantha Louise Eley yelling at teenage girls at Fort Worth’s Dream Park.

The park was specifically designed to accommodate children of all ages.

Eley was arrested Monday on an unrelated charge connected to a bond violation in a family violence case.

Wednesday, while still in custody over the bond violation, Eley was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant.

She is being held in lieu of 25-hundred dollars bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories