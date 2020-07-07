Woman arrested after dumping dog in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Screven County Sheriff’s Office says it has the person they are looking for in this video.
The woman in the video drives up in a silver pick up truck and drops a dog off in an open dog crate and then leaves.
Screven County authorities captured the video via surveillance cameras located at a dump site in the area.
The dog was picked up and is currently being cared for—Sheriff Mike Kile is expected to release more details about the case later today.
