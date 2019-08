COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman was reportedly seen put into a car trunk and police are now searching for the vehicle.

The incident allegedly happened Thursday morning around 8:42 a.m. on Jimmy Dyess Parkway near Belair Dyess Self Storage.

The car was last seen driving in the direction of Fort Gordon.

It’s described as a black Chrysler 300 with a handicapped license plate GA WRP774

If you have any information on this car, please call investigators at 706-821-1080 or dial 911.