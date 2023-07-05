RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman who attempted to destroy a funeral home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman caused senseless damage to Eggers Funeral Home on US-221 Highway in Cliffside.

“We don’t want our building to be vandalized or anything,” Funeral Home Director Larry Skipper said. “We try to keep it nice for our families we serve and just want it to look good for the community.”

According to Skipper, the woman uprooted many potted plants around the building, broke property lighting, broke a security camera, bathed using a water hose and destroyed several windows in the property’s garage and storage building.

Deputies said while causing damage to the funeral home, the woman made multiple wardrobe and hairstyle changes.

“She changed clothes two or three times in the time she was here,” Skipper said.

The funeral home told 7NEWS the woman was seen leaving the area in a black Chevy sedan.

Skipper said he does not yet know how much the damages will cost to repair as he is still getting quotes for fixes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators through the Communications Center at 828-286-2911.