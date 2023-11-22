AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A woman accused in the death of a 13-year-old in Augusta, is now in the Richmond County jail.

Tia Jackson is accused in the death of Buddy Brown who was shot and killed outside the Richmond Summit Apartments on Broad Street on March 28th.

In April, she was arrested in West Virginia in this case.

Jackson was extradited to Richmond County and booked there Tuesday.

Gregory Louis Thornton

In May, 30-year-old Gregory Louis Thornton was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania.

Thronton allegedly killed while the teen was picking up a DoorDash order.

